City officials in Thunder Bay, Ont., will meet with local residents Thursday to offer more information about, and seek input on, long-planned repair work to the dam at Boulevard Lake.

The century-old structure was scheduled for major repairs in 2015 after an engineering report the previous year raised concerns with the structure. Budget constraints and the province deeming a previous environmental assessment insufficient has delayed that work possibly until 2019.

The city's preferred plan to fix the dam will "require some patching of the concrete, some redundancy in the structural members of the dam as well, and widening the walkway on top of the dam," city engineering and operations director Kayla Dixon told CBC News.

The open house is part of a current municipal class environmental assessment the city is working through. It is expected to identify potential environmental effects the work may have on the surrounding area and to give the community an opportunity to comment.

Dixon said the open house will include a look at the dam's history and why the city has it slated for repair. In addition, she said, the city will present a recap of the environmental studies that have been done over the past year.

The open house is scheduled to run from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Current River Community Centre. A presentation about the project is slated to take place at 5 p.m. and again at 7 p.m.