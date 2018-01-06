Drier summers, warmer falls, and unpredictable winds are among the climate change effects being experienced in northwestern Ontario, a new research project shows.

Researcher and a Fullbright Scholar at Lakehead University Kelsey Jones-Casey said she spent a few months interviewing people in Thunder Bay, Ont. and the surrounding areas about how climate change has affected them, personally.

Titled Boreal Heartbeat, Casey's project focuses on the people in northwestern Ontario and the affects of climate change in our region, as researchers believe that the boreal forest will be impacted the most during this time of change.

"A total of 36 people participated and that included both interviews that I did with people and also a focus group discussion that I hosted in Nipigon in the spring," Casey told CBC's outdoor columnist Gord Ellis in an interview on Superior Morning.

She said she asked every individual three primary questions.

"The first question that I asked people was, are you observing any climate related changes here, in your specific area and your specific region? And then the second question was how are those changes impacting your life style or your daily activities, if at all, and then the final question was, how have these changes impacted your [mental and emotional] well-being?" Casey explained.

Casey realized that many people were noticing how climate change has had a rippling affect on the animal and plant species in northwestern Ontario.

She said she heard from many hunters who expressed how the warmer fall temperatures have negatively affected the way they preserve meat.

"The fall is so warm now that instead of being able to hang an animal while you are on your hunting trip, people had to be towing in ice or ways of preserving the meat so it didn't go back," Casey said.

While many people are noticing the warmer winters, Casey said "all of our seasons are really shifting," with windier days and drier summers. Casey said many people expressed how the wind has become so much more unpredictable than in the past.

"This might seem insignificant but [windier days] means fewer people are getting out," Casey said.

She said the warmer fall weather, windier days, and drier summers show that northwestern Ontario is going through what researchers call a creeping climate change.

"Which means its not one big event, it's not a flood or a hurricane; it's these small incremental changes that due have impacts on our lives," Casey said.

She said during her research, she met people who also weren't sure if the climate change was caused by humans and if the affects were something we should be concerned about.

The project, Boreal Heartbeat, is now complete, and Casey is back at her home in Duluth, Min. Details of the study along with the people she interviewed can be viewed on her website.