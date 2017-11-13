In honour of this year's Remembrance Day, officials from the Thunder Bay Border Cats say they are offering a special weekend promotion in partnership with Veterans Affairs Canada to benefit veterans and their families in northwestern Ontario.

"We are honoured to do our part to recognize the risk that all CAF (Canadian Armed Forces) members assume by wearing the uniform and pledging allegiance," the baseball team's general manager Dan Grant was quoted as saying in a written release.

The Border Cats play in the Northwoods League, a summer development circuit for collegiate ballplayers.

The Border Cats currently have a 10-game flex pack for sale for the upcoming 2018 season and until midnight on Monday Nov. 13. For every 10-game flex pack sold, the team will donate one flex pack to the local Veterans Affairs Canada branch.

"This is a great opportunity to recognize our veterans and promote the camaraderie that sport provides," Beverley Thompson, the manager at the Thunder Bay Veterans Affairs office, was quoted as saying.