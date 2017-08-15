The 2017 season may have just ended, but the Thunder Bay Border Cats have already turned their attention to next year.

The Cats finished up Sunday with a 4-3 loss to the Willmar Stingers; the Stingers, in fact, swept the Cats over their last homestand. The loss put the Cats at a 27-43 record for the season and landed them in last place in the Northwoods League's north division.

Still, team general manager Dan Grant said the Cats certainly had strong points on the field.

"Our big issue this year was really leaving guys on base," Grant said. "That was really the thing that hurt us the most."

"But overall, I thought the team was an awesome team—good hitting team, pretty solid pitching," he said. "Something to definitely build on for next year."

Tough start

A tough start to the season didn't help, Grant said. The Cats saw their home opener pushed back by about two weeks as renovations were being done to Port Arthur Stadium to get it ready to host the U18 Baseball World Cup in September. That resulted in the Cats missing out on 10 home games and starting their season off with an 18-game road trip.

Dan Grant, general manager of the Thunder Bay Border Cats. (Cathy Alex/CBC)

"The team was given a rough introduction to Thunder Bay," Grant said. "You could tell they were very tired at the end of that 18-game road trip."

"It's hard to recover from something like that,' Grant said. "I think they persevered very well. I think they came together as a team."

Good fan turnout

Despite the on-the-field challenges, though, the Cats still saw their average per-game attendance jump in 2017, Grant said.

"We did the math," he said. "From the 25 home games we had (in 2017), we averaged about 960 people, which is a lot more than last year. We had 826 as an average last year."

Now, with their 2017 season over, the Cats are looking ahead to next summer.

In fact, Grant has already had some conversations with some of the 2017 players, trying to get a feel for who may be up for a return to Thunder Bay next summer.

"Probably within the next week to two weeks, we start signing some kids who were on this team this year," he said. "Next week is when we start looking at the team for next year and start contacting schools and coaches as to who they think would be a good fit in the league and with us."