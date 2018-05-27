Border Cats invite fans to meet this year's team at annual Fan Fest

The 2018 Northwoods League baseball season is almost here, and the Thunder Bay Border Cats want to make sure the connection between the team's players and its fans is as strong as possible.

To that end, fans of the team are invited to its annual Fan Fest on Sunday, May 27, at Port Arthur Stadium. The event will give people a chance to meet some of this year's players and coaches, watch batting practice and check out the team's new merchandise, Border Cats GM Dan Grant said Friday.

"It just gives them a better chance to know the guys, make that connection," Grant said. "And that's what makes this whole thing work — the connection between the fans and the players."

Grant added the Cats roster is mostly made up of new players this year, as well, so Fan Fest is a way to introduce those players to the city and the Cats fanbase.

Batting practice

Fan Fest runs 1-3 p.m., weather permitting, with the first hour set aside for a meet and greet, and the second hour dedicated to the team's batting practice, Grant said.

"We're going to kind of give the fans a unique chance to actually go on to the field from behind the batting cage, and kind of watch it from up close, and even talk more to the players as they're hitting and getting loose," Grant said. "We're trying to make some sort of a cool, interactive experience."

"And if they bring their gloves, I'm pretty sure they can probably talk me into going into the outfield and snagging some fly balls, too."

Fan Fest may be cancelled if there's rain on Sunday afternoon, so fans are encouraged to keep an eye on the Border Cats Facebook page for updates.

The Border Cats season opens on the road on Tuesday, when they play the Bismarck Larks.

The home opener is scheduled for Saturday, June 2, when the Cats will host the Mankato Moondogs at Port Arthur Stadium. The first pitch is slated for 7:35 p.m.