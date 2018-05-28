Thunder Bay Border Cats prepare for 2018 season

The boys of summer are back this week - the Thunder Bay Border Cats officially start their season on Tuesday. The team gave fans a chance to meet some of its players at Sunday's Fan Fest. 4:58

The fact that the Thunder Bay Border Cats play their first few games of the 2018 season on the road may be disappointing to fans, but it could be a good thing for the team itself, one of the team's pitchers says.

The Cats open the Northwoods League season Tuesday night, taking on the Larks in Bismarck, North Dakota. It's the first game in a four-day road trip; the Cats will play their first home game on Saturday, June 2, when they host the Mankato MoonDogs at Port Arthur Stadium.

This year's Cats team is largely made up of newcomers; there are just a handful of returning players on the roster. So cramming everyone together on a bus to start the season may well be a big help as far as bonding goes, said pitcher John Sakowski of Omaha, Nebraska.

"This first week, we're on a bus for 30 hours or something," he said. "There should be a lot of time to get to know these guys and get used them, so hopefully we all connect pretty well."

John Sakowski spoke to CBC News on Sunday, during the team's annual Fan Fest. Border Cats fans were able to meet some of the team's players — some members of the roster were still playing with their college teams, and hadn't arrived in Thunder Bay yet — and watch batting practice.

One of the fans in attendance was Dan Nuttall, who's had season tickets since the Cats started playing in Thunder Bay.

"We were a host family in the first couple of years," Nuttall said. "It's a nice night out, it's good entertainment."

As for the team itself, "it's too early in the season to tell" how good they are. "Get a good look at them this weekend, though."

In 2017, the Cats finished in last place in the Northern Division, with a 27-43 record. But to hear the players tell it, they're optimistic about the upcoming season.

'This is the time to shine'

"This is the time to shine, this is the time to work hard, this is the time to have the right mindset," said Alex Nolan of Burlington, Ont., another of the Cats pitchers. "And also have fun, but winning is fun, as well."

Nolan said despite just meeting each other over the past few days, this year's Cats seem to be on the same page when it comes to the upcoming season.

"Everyone wants to win, everyone seems hungry," he said. 'It doesn't seem like they're just here for summer ball, they're here to win, and they want to show off their skill."

One of the fans taking in batting practice at Fan Fest was John Sakowski's father, Glen. The two arrived in Thunder Bay on Saturday.

Glen Sakowski said summer collegiate leagues like the Northwoods League are vital for players looking to develop.

"It really gives them a chance to really develop some parts of their game," he said. "The spring season is so short, that it seems like it's over before it starts. So if you're having trouble on something, it's really hard to get out of a funk."