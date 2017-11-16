The contractor building the East Wing expansion at St Joseph's Care Group in Thunder Bay, Ont., will spend some time in court over the coming months.

Bondfield Construction, based in Concord, Ont., is party to a dozen lawsuits filed in civil court in Thunder Bay. It is also named as a defendant in one small claims court matter.

The lawsuits involve work for St. Jospeh's Care Group. Bondfield is the general contractor for its East Wing expansion at St. Joseph's Hospital on Algoma Street, and was also the general contractor for the Hogarth Riverview Manor expansion on Lillie Street.

In two court cases, filed by Lakehead Ironworks and Jet Welding, the local companies allege they provided bids to Bondfield for work on the East Wing expansion. Both said they were told by Bondfield that if they were the lowest bidder, they would receive work on the project. The value of the jobs were $2,350,000 for Lakehead Ironworks, and $515,000 for Jet Welding.

The two companies allege they were told they were the lowest bidders, but were later informed the work was not available to them. According to legal filings, this amounts to bid shopping. Counsel for Jet Welding and Lakehead Ironworks said the legal issues stem from processes not being followed, and breach of contract.

Lakehead Ironworks is seeking $300,000 for breach of contract and $200,000 for punitive damages. Jet Welding is seeking $150,000 in damages.

Bondfield has already been ordered to pay some court costs to Jet Welding.

In its statement of defense, Bondfield denies the allegations, and said it never entered into a formal contract with the two companies. It said all of the sub-trades bids had also expired before Bondfield was awarded the project, which is valued at $35,600,000.

In a letter to CBC News, John Sestito, the counsel representing Bondfield, wrote, "the allegations of the Plaintiffs in the aforenoted actions are denied, and importantly, remain unproven."

"Respectfully, our client is hesitant to provide further comment given that proceedings are ongoing, and does not want to risk prejudicing any party in said proceedings."