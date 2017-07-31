A lawyer for Bondfield Construction is disputing allegations that the east wing expansion of St. Joseph's Care Group in Thunder Bay, Ont., is facing delays.

The company has not experienced a work stoppage, and the project is "progressing steadily toward the projected completion date of the facility this fall," in-house counsel Paul Dipede wrote in an email to CBC.

St. Joseph's' president and CEO Tracy Buckler told CBC last week that there were "issues with the contractor obtaining the materials and the workforce that they need" and added that she did not anticipate that the scheduled October completion date would be feasible.

Dipede denied the project was facing delays.

In addition, Dipede says the City of Hamilton has banned Bondfield from bidding on contracts until 2022 because of violations of the city's fair wage policy.

The company immediately addressed the issue with the subcontractors who were responsible for the violation and unfairly took the blame, Dipede said.