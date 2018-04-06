Skip to Main Content
Dozens of Bombardier employees in Thunder Bay, Ont. receive temporary layoffs

Notifications

Dozens of Bombardier employees in Thunder Bay, Ont. receive temporary layoffs

Over a dozen employees at the Thunder Bay's Bombardier plant received a temporary layoff earlier this week.

25 workers were given one-week short term layoffs

CBC News ·
Over two dozen employees at the Thunder Bay's Bombardier were given temporary, one-week layoffs. (David Donnelly/CBC)

Over a dozen employees at the Thunder Bay's Bombardier plant received a temporary layoff earlier this week.

According to president of Unifor Local 1075, Domenic Pasqualino, 25 employees who are part of the TTC streetcar line were laid off for the past week and will return to work on Monday, April 9.

He said the short-term layoffs are due to a shortage of parts on certain sections of the streetcar assembly and employees have the option of making up the lost wages through overtime, or spreading out the days off over five pay periods.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us