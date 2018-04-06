Dozens of Bombardier employees in Thunder Bay, Ont. receive temporary layoffs

Over a dozen employees at the Thunder Bay's Bombardier plant received a temporary layoff earlier this week.

According to president of Unifor Local 1075, Domenic Pasqualino, 25 employees who are part of the TTC streetcar line were laid off for the past week and will return to work on Monday, April 9.

He said the short-term layoffs are due to a shortage of parts on certain sections of the streetcar assembly and employees have the option of making up the lost wages through overtime, or spreading out the days off over five pay periods.