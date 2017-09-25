Thunder Bay police and the regional coroner's office are investigating after the body of a 21-year-old Indigneous man was found in the Neebing-McIntyre floodway on the weekend.

The body was discovered by a kayaker around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Emergency services responded to the kayaker's 911 call, and the scene was secured, police said in a written release Monday.

Name withheld at request of family

The body has been identified, but police said his family has requested his name not be released to the public.

A postmortem examination has taken place, but police said the results are pending further testing by the regional coroner's office.

Police stated in the media release that the deceased is an Indigenous man, who was wearing a beige or brown long-sleeved shirt, black pants, and black shoes. He is described as slim with short black hair, and police said he may have been in the company of others in the area.

The man was last seen in the Intercity area on Thursday, Sept. 21 at about 8:30 p.m., police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.