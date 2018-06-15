OPP investigating after body of female found in Mishkosiminiziibiing, Ontario

Police in northwestern Ontario are continuing their investigation after the discovery Wednesday of the body of a female in Mishkosiminiziibiing (Big Grassy River First Nation).

On June 13, 2018, the Treaty Three Police Service asked for help from the Ontario Provincial Police about a missing 16-year-old female from the community of Mishkosiminiziibiing.

Members of the North West Region Emergency Response Team and a canine unit, as well as North West Region crime unit members attended the community that afternoon.

At approximately 7:45 p.m., the body of a female was located behind the outdoor skating rink on Beach Road.

She has not yet been identified.

Officers with the Treaty Three Police Service, OPP North West Region crime unit and the Forensic Identification Services under the direction of Detective Inspector Randy Gaynor of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) are investigating.