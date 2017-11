Ontario Provincial Police officers in Sioux Lookout, Ont. are asking for the public's assistance in locating a boat and motor that was stolen sometime between Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. and Nov. 4 at 8 a.m.

Police said the boat — a 2008, 16 ft (4.9 metre) Lund that's red and silver — has a Manitoba licence plate of MB1550299 and a 25 horsepower Mercury motor.

It was last seen in the Town Beach area of Sioux Lookout.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP.