Thunder Bay's Caribbean African Multicultural Association will launch a new student bursary program as part of its seventh annual Black History Month gala on Saturday night.

Two Lakehead University students will received $500 each toward their studies.

The organization raised the money through sponsorships, proceeds from previous galas, and food sales at the annual Folklore Festival, said Colleen Peters, the president of CAMAT.

It decided to establish a bursary fund because students are the future, she added.

"They are going to be our policy makers, they are going to be our direct service providers, they are going to be doctors, teachers, and I think that their experience as individuals of African and Caribbean heritage [will] help build the mosaic of Canada and Thunder Bay," she said.

Applicants for the bursary had to submit a 1000-word essay and provide proof of volunteerism to qualify, Peters said.

Another new feature at this year's gala will be a three-course African and Caribbean meal prepared by CAMAT members themselves, according to a news release for the event. It will feature Haitian bean soup, Jamaican jerk chicken, African jollof rice and Trinidadian chickpeas.

The evening will also include dance performances and raffle prizes.

Around 300 people are expected to attend, Peters said.

