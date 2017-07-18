A woman in Dorion, just east of Thunder Bay, Ont., has recorded video of a scruffy young black bear that turned up on her doorstep over the weekend.

Marysol Deely wanted to capture the encounter for friends who don't live in the country, she said, and who don't have the opportunity to see wildlife up close.

Deely was lying in bed early Saturday morning when she heard a bang, followed by tapping on the bedroom window, she said.

When she pulled her curtain back, she saw a young black bear trying to get in.

Deely went to her front door and noticed the shape of the animal through the window.

Having established that it was still young but was no longer accompanied by its mother, Deely felt safe opening the door for her visitor, she said.

"As soon as I opened the door, it had a stunned look on its face. And then it just turned and ran away," she said. "I made some noise to scare it a little bit more so it would be afraid of humans the next time it comes near the houses, and it took off pretty quick."

Deely has frequent run-ins with bears on her property in Dorion, she said, but she described the weekend incident as "kind of a cute encounter," adding "I've had far larger encounters than that."