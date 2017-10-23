Thunder Bay's conservation authority is reminding residents that harvesting anything from conservation areas is against the law, after more than 25 birch trees were found stripped of bark at Hazelwood Lake.

Staff noticed the trees recently on a trail at Hazelwood Lake, said Ryan Mackett, community stewardship and public relations officer with the Lakehead Region Conservation Authority (LRCA).

"Then, another colleague had informed me that they had seen additional trees in other parts of the conservation area," he said. "It appears as though someone had taken a knife, and reached up above their head as high as they could reach, and sliced into the tree all the way down to the ground, and just completely peeled the bark off."

As far as Mackett knows, the stripped trees are only at Hazelwood.

No harvesting allowed

"Those trees will likely die," Mackett said. "Now you've got 25 birch trees that were part of that ecosystem, and part of the natural environment of Hazelwood Lake conservation area, that we're just going to have to monitor."

"If they die, or if they begin to die, they could become hazards."

Mackett said no harvesting of any kind is allowed at a conservation area.

"These are protected lands," he said. "We have regulations in place."

"We have this natural beauty that surrounds us up here, and when you start physically damaging the landscape, that's a pretty significant impact on the area."