Firefighters in Thunder Bay, Ont., were called a home on the city's south side Tuesday evening to battle a house fire.

A neighbour called 911 around 8:40 p.m., about a fire at a home in the 100 block of Bethune Street, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue stated in a written release. When the first firefighters arrived, they saw smoke coming out of a second storey window.

The house was reportedly under construction, fire officials said, which made for hazardous work while firefighters were putting the blaze out.

In total, five pumpers, an aerial unit and a command vehicle were dispatched to the scene.

Damage to the home was kept to a minimum, according to the fire department. The blaze was ruled accidental and was reportedly started by a halogen light being left too close to combustible material.

No one was hurt, according to the fire department.