The City of Thunder Bay has awarded its 2018 "Respect Award" to local hip hop artist Benjamin Murray.

The award was presented on Wednesday at Diversity Thunder Bay's 12th annual breakfast held to celebrate the United Nations International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

It recognizes individuals, businesses and organizations that recognize human dignity and demonstrate leadership to foster respect for others, according to city officials.

Murray "uses his own lived experience to inspire positive change in his community," Tina Tucker, the chair of the award's working group was quoted as saying in a written release. " He has promoted recovery to people from all walks of life who have been affected by addictions and mental illness."

Along with his music career, Murray helped produce a film about addiction called Dying in Vein, the city said, adding that he "plans to open a studio here that will be open to the public and run parallel to a youth centre."