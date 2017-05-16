Sunshine Winter is reaching out to her son, Josiah Begg, through YouTube video.

The teen, from Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, has been missing since May 6.

Surveillance video shows the teen was near a bridge over the Neebing-McIntyre floodway in the hours before his disappearance.

Thunder Bay police say that Winter isn't speaking to media at this time, but helped her produce this video.

Dozens of volunteers, including Nishnawbe Aski Nation, Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug and the Bear Clan citizen patrol group have already taken part in the search to find Begg.