Dryden police have charged two male youths from the city over a robbery at the city's Beer Store, as well as the theft of a truck.

Both incidents occurred earlier this week.

The Beer Store was robbed on the evening of of Feb. 26, when two people smashed a window and made off with a quantity of beer.

Police said the truck was stolen the next day from Queen Street in Dryden. It was then found abandoned in the Kenora area.

Two males from Dryden, aged 14 and 15, have been arrested in connection both incidents.

They face charges of breaking and entering, theft under $5,000, and failing to comply with court orders over the Beer Store robbery.

Regarding the stolen truck, the two accused also face charges of theft over $5,000.

Police said both are in custody in Dryden, awaiting a bail hearing.

A third male youth from Dryden, age 14, has also been charged with theft over $5,000 in connection with the stolen truck. He has been released from custody, and is due in court at a later date.