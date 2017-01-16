A new program at a school in Kenora, Ont. will offer kids a taste of life under the big top and hopefully boost student engagement.



Starting in February, about 20 Grade 7 and 8 students at Beaver Brae Secondary will spend time each week learning skills such as juggling, stilt-walking, and unicycling.

It's the newest addition to a number of optional academy programs at the school, ranging from photography to cheerleading, which are designed to tap into kid's interests to build confidence, and keep them coming to class.

The circus skills program has been in the works for some time, said principal Tracey Benoit.

"To finally see it come to fruition is incredible. I think [the students are] incredibly lucky," she said.

Once a week guest instructors will travel from Winnipeg to teach the program, said Benoit. They include a two-time Canadian juggling champion, hula-hoop expert, and parkour instructor.

A student at Beaver Brae Secondary School in Kenora, Ont. practices plate spinning at a demonstration day for the school's newest optional program. (Tracey Benoit)

When the instructors held a demonstration day at the school earlier this winter, the student enthusiasm was evident, said Benoit.

"They just lit up," she said. "So we knew ... that the kids would love it."

It's not the first time such a program has come to Kenora.

Benoit said several years ago, a similar program was offered at another school in the community, with good results.

"There was a Grade 8 class in 2012 that, they were having issues such as multiple suspensions and low attendance ... so they instilled an eight week trial period and they just had exceptional results," she said.

Benoit said the program at Beaver Brae was made possible by a grant from the Kenora Lake of the Woods Regional Community Foundation.