15-year-old arrested, released after Kenora school weapons call: OPP

A 15-year-old male was arrested Friday after OPP were called to a Kenora high school with reports of a weapon on school property.

However, the male was later released when the weapon was determined to be a replica, police said.

Officers were called to Beaver Brae Secondary School at about 11:45 a.m. Friday with reports of a weapon on school grounds. An OPP spokesman said a student saw the weapon, and informed school staff, who then called police.

Responding officers searched the area, leading to the arrest of the male. Officers determined the weapon was an airsoft gun, however, and the male was released without charge.

OPP wouldn't say if the male was a student at the school.

OPP remind the public that any replica or model firearm resembling a real gun will be treated as a threat to the public, until proven otherwise.