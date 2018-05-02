'It is unusual': Ministry considers options to deal with urban bear den in Thunder Bay

It's one thing to have a bear sighting if you live in northwestern Ontario. It's a whole other story when that bear has a den in the middle of the city. We hear more on the story about the black bear who has set up his digs in Northwood along the Neebing river. 8:34

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says it will work with police to figure out what to do about a bear that has reportedly built a den in a residential neighbourhood in Thunder Bay, Ont.

The den, located on the north bank of the Neebing River, across the water from Riverview Drive, is the talk of the neighbourhood, said Jarret Popowich, who lives nearby.

Popowich said he first spotted the bear about a month ago, while walking with his young children along a recreational path that runs along the south bank of the river. The animal now visits his yard frequently, he said.

"At first I wasn't concerned," he said." It was kind of cool that I could look out my kitchen window and see a bear."

But at this point, it's getting to be concerning now that it's in my yard all the time and seems very comfortable with the neighbourhood and with everybody's yard."

The bear has knocked over garbage, and left muddy paw prints on the side of his house, he said, adding that the animal doesn't seem to be spooked by people.

While he's not sure how it should be dealt with, he said he hopes something will be done about the animal soon.

"I think it's probably time that something gets done, just because it is such a regular occurance that people are finding a big black bear at their back door."

On Monday, another Northwood resident addressed Thunder Bay city council, asking that the city put pressure on the province to do something about nuisance bears.

Bear may be relocated

"It is unusual to have a bear den up in the middle of a city," said Jolanta Kowalski, a senior media relations spokesperson with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, adding that the bear has been on the ministry's radar for several months.

"We did attempt to trap this bear back in December, but at that point it was unsuccessful. But that's not to say we wouldn't look at doing that again, because obviously, we want to use a non-lethal solution if possible," she said.

The ministry plans to meet with Thunder Bay police this week, she said, to discuss their options, which include trap and release.

"So we would like to remove it, again, non-lethally if possible," she said.

Relocation may be the most practical option for dealing with a bear in such a situation, said Mark Ryckman, a biologist and manager of policy with the Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters.

However, he said the method is not fool-proof.

The bear "might be beginning to, or might have developed already, an association between developed areas and ... food rewards and stuff like that," he said. "And that's a concern because even if the bear does get translocated somewhere, it might just cause a problem somewhere else."

However, if bears are moved far enough away, they usually won't return to the same place, he said, especially to such an "odd location" for a den.