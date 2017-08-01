A 44-year-old Thunder Bay, Ont., man is facing charges after a stolen car was driven through the emergency room doors of a British Columbia hospital.

RCMP were called to the Jubilee Hospital in Vernon, B.C., at about 4:30 a.m. on July 23, they said in a news release.

There, they found a car had been driven through the emergency room doors. Nobody was injured, and hospital staff told police the male driver had fled, breaking into a nearby hospital administration building.

Police searched the building, and discovered the suspect hiding. Further investigation revealed the car had been stolen from Winnipeg on July 17, and the B.C. licence plate found on the car at the time of the crash was also stolen, RCMP said.

The man was arrested and faces several charges, including dangerous driving and possession of stolen property.

The man is due back in Vernon court on Aug. 3. He is not in custody.