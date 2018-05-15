A 24-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing weapons charges after allegedly pointing a BB gun at another man on Monday afternoon.

Police said the incident occurred at about 3 p.m. in the intercity area. A 29-year-old man called 911 to report he had confronted the accused on the May Street bridge; the accused was asking people for money.

The caller said the accused then pulled out a gun and pointed it at him. The accused then walked away, toward the Silver City movie theatre, police said.

Responding officers located the man sitting on the steps of the theatre, and he was taken into custody without incident, according to police. The gun was a BB gun, police added in a written release.

The 24-year-old has been charged with pointing a firearm, three counts of firearms possession and breach of probation. He's due in court Tuesday.