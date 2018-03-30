A Thunder Bay, Ont. meat shop is getting some exposure in southern Ontario this weekend, at one of the largest craft shows in North America.

For the third year, Bay Meats Butcher Shop has a booth at the spring One of A Kind Show in Toronto.

"It's going to be a crazy show," said Bay Meats general manager Bruce Krupp, adding that the always-packed event will be extra busy when it overlaps with Good Friday.

"It's over the top."

Vendors and items jury approved

The show features over 500 vendors, which are subject to jury approval, Krupp said, adding that Bay Meat's small-scale production and unique products make the business a good fit.

"You have to be an artisan to get into [the One of A Kind Show]," he said. "And we do all small batches. And our beef jerky for example, is made without nitrates or nitrites in it. You don't really find that many out there like ours."

Their booth at the show features a selection of beef jerky, he said, including one made with beer from Thunder Bay's Sleeping Giant Brewery.

They also brought pepperettes, smoked spices, kielbasa and smokies, as well as jerky treats for dogs.

Every item on display at the show was first sent to a jury for approval, he said.

Making a name in the GTA

The chance to showcase their goods to the thousands of people who attend the event, is helping to cement the shop's reputation in the Greater Toronto Area, where Krupp said Bay Meats already has loyal customers.

"We do a lot of online business in the Toronto area," he said.

"I think Bay Meats Butcher Shop, even though we're out of Thunder Bay, we're better known downtown Toronto than we are back home."

Krupp said he plans to be back in Toronto again in the winter, for the Christmas One of A Kind Show — an even bigger event. The store made the cut for that show for the first time this past December, he said.