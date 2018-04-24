More than 4000 participants in Lindsay, Hamilton Brantford and Brant Country and Thunder Bay, will now receive regular payments through the basic income pilot project.

According to a media statement on Tuesday, the province has successfully completed the enrolment phase of the three-year pilot project that is aimed at providing a basic income to those living on low incomes and social assistance.

"We are hearing that early pilot participants are feeling less stress and anxiety about paying their bills and enjoying a better life," said Minister of Community and Social Services, Michael Coteau.

The province launched the basic income pilot project in April 2017 and with the enrolment phase now complete, the project will start to examine how a basic income might help expand opportunities and job prospects while helping families afford basic needs such as housing and food.

"As we reach this important milestone and hit full enrolment in the Ontario Basic Income Pilot, I want to thank all of our partners, " said Minister responsible for the poverty reduction strategy, Peter Milzcyn.

"We can now begin the important work of the study and testing this new approach to supporting people living on low incomes. This pilot is a key part of our work to test in new ways to reduce, prevent and end poverty in this province."