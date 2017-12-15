A 40-year-old Thunder Bay, Ont., man was arrested Thursday night after barricading himself in a south-side apartment.

Police were called to a building on Rowand Street at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, with reports of a resident there allegedly committing an assault and discharging a fire extinguisher in a hallway.

The man would not come out of his apartment when officers arrived, and was believed to be a risk to himself and others, police said in a media release.

Members of the Emergency Task Unit (ETU) were dispatched to the scene, and the building was evacuated.

ETU officers gained entry to the apartment at about 10:50 p.m., and the male was taken into custody.

The man was taken to Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for a mental health assessment. Other charges, police said, are expected.