A CBC program starring a comedian from Thunder Bay, Ont. was a big winner at the Canadian Screen Awards.

Aurora Browne is one of the creators and cast members of the Baroness von Sketch Show, which snagged multiple prizes including best variety or sketch comedy program.

"It felt really, really good. Really validating," said Browne, who noted that the team of all-female cast members and writers were thrilled to accept the award on International Women's Day.

Browne, who now lives in Toronto, but grew up in Thunder Bay, said the northwestern Ontario city was a great place in which to start testing her skills on stage.

Aurora Browne, of the Baroness Von Sketch program, grew up in Thunder Bay, Ont. (CBC)

"I did Eleanor Drury Children's Theatre," she said, "I was even onstage at Magnus for a season."

The city's lively arts scene offered "a ton of opportunities," she said, noting time onstage with the Thunder Bay Symphony Chorus, and Cambrian Players.

"Thunder Bay is so self-sufficient that way. There's such a great, supportive, awesome art scene," she said.

Even a summer job at Fort William Historical Park was a chance to practice acting, she said.

After studying acting at York University, Browne went on to hone her skills with Toronto's Second City Troupe.

Working on the Baroness von Sketch Show, and bringing female-driven comedy to a Canadian audience has been "a joy," she said.

The second season of the Baroness von Sketch Show is currently in the works.