Thunder Bay police are searching for two men after a reported robbery on May Street North on Friday, Dec. 23.

Police said that two men entered Barb's Laundromat and stole money from the cash register.

During the robbery, police reported the clerk was forcibly restrained and that after the thieves took the cash, they shoved the clerk to the floor and fled. The clerk was not injured.

One suspect is described as being around five feet nine inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. He was reportedly wearing a black toque, black neck warmer, navy blue coloured hoodie and dark grey or black jeans.

The other suspect is described as being around five feet 11 inches tall and weighing 210 pounds.

Police said he was wearing a black hoodie with a red and white logo design on the front and white lettering down the back and blue Adidas track pants. His face was also reportedly covered by a black neck warmer.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 684-1200.

Information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at www.tipsubmit.com