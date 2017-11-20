Weightlifters in Thunder Bay, Ont. say the sport is enjoying a revival in the city.

Lisa Parent is one of the people behind the Thunder Bay Giants Barbell Club, which was established in 2016.

This month, the club hosted its first annual Craig Williamson Open, an Olympic-style weightlifting competition, sanctioned by the Ontario Weightlifting Association, that gave local athletes the chance to qualify for higher level competitions.

Parent said she used to have to travel out of town to attend that kind of event, but now Thunder Bay athletes are getting the chance to show off their strength at home.

"It's great," she said. "I mean before ... I had to travel to Winnipeg or southern Ontario several times a year and it cost so much time and money ... it makes me happy to see I can provide something for [local weightlifters] that I didn't have before."

Members of the Thunder Bay Giants Barbell Club at the first annual Craig Williamson Open. At the event club members qualified for a number of higher level competitions including the Canadian Junior Championships, the 2018 Pan-American Master's Championship, the World Master's Championship and the OWA Elite Winterlift competition. (Paul Barnwell)

It's been years since Thunder Bay has had a weightlifting club, she said, adding that the new annual competition is dedicated to Craig Williamson, who died in 2009, and who ran a previous club in the city.

Over the past year the new club has accomplished a lot, said Ryan Rost, the president of the group, and the owner of Superior CrossFit, where the recent competition was held.

Rost said he believes the popularity of CrossFit workouts is helping to fuel the revival of weightlifting in Thunder Bay.

"Most of the CrossFit games are now including Olympic weightlifting in their events," he said. "So the two have sort of helped each other grow."

The Thunder Bay Giants Weightlifting Club is looking for sponsors to help it grow. Rost said his goal is to see the club host a larger event.

Michael Zachary attempts a 129 kg snatch lift at the Craig Williamson Open in Thunder Bay. (Paul Barnwell)

"I think we have the background, we have the volunteer base, and we have the heart and desire to take it to the next step, which would be maybe hosting the provincials."