North-side Thunder Bay fire sends one to hospital

One woman was sent to hospital after a fire broke out in a home on Thunder Bay's north side on Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to the home on Banning Street at about 1:15 p.m. with reports of a structural fire, the city's fire department said in a media release.

Upon arrival, firefighters located the home's occupant: she had left the residence and was on the opposite side of the street being attended to by two passers-by. Smoke could be seen emanating from the eaves.

Firefighters entered the home and extinguished a burning mattress in a main floor bedroom.

Fire damage was contained to the bedroom, but the first and second floors suffered heavy smoke and heat damage, the fire department said.

The home's occupant was taken to hospital; no further details regarding her injuries were available.