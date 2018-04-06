Black smoke fills Thunder Bay sky after fire at trucking firm

Fire broke out at a Thunder Bay business late Thursday afternoon sending a cloud of black smoke into the sky.

According to a written release from Thunder Bay Fire Rescue, a call came in at about 5:15 pm regarding transport trucks on fire at a commercial trucking firm on Harold Crescent.

Initially one pumper responded, but because of the black smoke billowing into the sky two more pumpers were called.

The release said the first arriving crew found three transport trucks and a metal dump trailer in flames.

Firefighters initially used water on the fire but switched to foam after the requested foam truck arrived on the scene.

Platoon Chief Shawn Merrifield said, "The fire was not extinguished quickly as the plastics and rubber components burned readily and hot," but added "Thankfully the diesel tanks were empty, reducing the fuel load and potential danger."

Merrifield said one truck proved particularly stubborn as it's ten large tires burned creating a large, thick, black cloud of smoke that could be seen across the city, generating many calls to 911.

The fire was eventually brought under control with a continuous application of foam, which coated and cooled the metals.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue said the cause of the fire was technicians using a torch while working on one of the trucks.

The Ministry of the Environment also attended the scene and inspected the area.

Merrifield said there were no injuries resulting from the fire.