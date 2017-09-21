The sole occupant of a pickup truck involved in a single-vehicle collision on Balmoral Street in Thunder Bay, Ont., on September 13 has died as a result of his injuries, police said Thursday.

The 54-year-old man's name is being withheld at the request of his family.

Police said the crash occurred at about 3 a.m. just south of the intersection of Balmoral and Beverly Streets.

A Dodge Ram pickup truck was travelling northobund when it left the road and rolled over, after a collision with a hydro pole.

Police, firefighters and paramedics responded.

The driver was extracted from the vehicle and taken to hospital.

Police closed a section of Balmoral Street for several hours to investigate the crash.

Police said Thursday that the investigation is continuing, but no charges will be laid in the incident.