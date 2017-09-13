A heavily-damaged white pickup truck lies on its side just west of Balmoral Street in Thunder Bay on Wednesday, Sept. 13. Police have closed Balmoral from just north of Lithium Drive to Beverly Street as they investigate. (Kris Ketonen/CBC)

A section of Balmoral Street in Thunder Bay has been closed while police investigate a single-vehicle crash.

The street has been closed from just north of Lithium Drive to Beverly Street.

Few other details were immediately available.

A heavily-damaged white pickup truck lay on its side in a grassy area to the east of Balmoral Street, near the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church parking lot. Police had much of the parking lot, as well as an area alongside the road, cordoned off.

Officers with the police traffic unit were on-site conducting an investigation, but no official word as to when the incident occurred or if there were any occupants in the vehicle at the time has yet been provided.

There is no word on how long the road closure will last.