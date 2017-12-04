There are some school closures and school bus cancellations in many parts of northwestern Ontario due to a severe winter storm that's expected to arrive in our region on Monday afternoon.
According to statements released by officials, school bus routes in all Thunder Bay rural areas are cancelled for the day, however some schools remain open.
At around 5 a.m. on Dec. 4, freezing rain had begun in Red Lake, Vermilion Bay and Dryden areas. Although the road conditions in some areas have not yet been severely affected, Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning, predicting high gusts of winds as the freezing rain turns to snow.
School Closures:
- Crestview
- Dorion
- Valley Central
- Gorham & Ware
- Hearst
- Kakabeka Falls
- McKenzie
- Nipigon-Red Rock High
- Whitefish Valley
Bus Cancellations:
- Rural Thunder Bay
- Hornpayne
- Kenora/Sioux Narrows
- Red Lake/Ear Falls
- Dryden/Vermilion Bay
- Sioux Lookout
- Upsala to Ignace Highway bus
Schools in these areas as well as all urban public schools will remain open. All Thunder Bay Catholic and French Catholic schools are open today as well.