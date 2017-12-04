There are some school closures and school bus cancellations in many parts of northwestern Ontario due to a severe winter storm that's expected to arrive in our region on Monday afternoon.

According to statements released by officials, school bus routes in all Thunder Bay rural areas are cancelled for the day, however some schools remain open.

At around 5 a.m. on Dec. 4, freezing rain had begun in Red Lake, Vermilion Bay and Dryden areas. Although the road conditions in some areas have not yet been severely affected, Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning, predicting high gusts of winds as the freezing rain turns to snow.

School Closures:

Crestview

​Dorion

Valley Central

Gorham & Ware

Hearst

Kakabeka Falls

McKenzie

Nipigon-Red Rock High

Whitefish Valley

Bus Cancellations:

Rural Thunder Bay

Hornpayne

Kenora/Sioux Narrows

Red Lake/Ear Falls

Dryden/Vermilion Bay

Sioux Lookout

Upsala to Ignace Highway bus

Schools in these areas as well as all urban public schools will remain open. All Thunder Bay Catholic and French Catholic schools are open today as well.