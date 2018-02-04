Two Thunder Bay, Ont., organizations are teaming up to collect necessities like socks and underwear to be distributed at local shelters and aid organizations.

Leadership Thunder Bay and SHIFT Young Professionals Network have launched their Get Back to Basics donation drive. During February, they collect new socks and underwear for babies, children, teenagers and adults.

"Our focus is to help people in-need in our community with some of their necessities," Matt Villella, the president of Leadership Thunder Bay, was quoted as saying in a written release. "What many of us take for granted, by opening our drawer in the morning and pulling out a pair of socks and underwear ... is not possible for many others in our community."

"Sometimes we forget just how important basic necessities are."

In the statement, Sam Mihalus, president of SHIFT, said that while there are a number of food drives that help those in need, the two organizations "identified a gap" with some of the basic necessities like clothing.

The socks and underwear will be donated to Dilico Anishinabek Family Care, Shelter House, Faye Peterson House, Salvation Army, Our Kids Count and Beendigen. Organizers say donations can be dropped off at a number of locations, including the SHIFT office, Thunder Bay city hall, Sleeping Giant Brewery and Jones and Associates Insurance.