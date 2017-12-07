In just few months, local artists, as well as individuals, or groups associated with the arts and heritage community of Thunder Bay, Ont. will once again be recognized for their contributions and accomplishments, at an event in February.

The 8th annual Thunder Bay Arts and Heritage Awards is an event that's organized by the City of Thunder Bay, in partnership with Magnus Theatre, to celebrate the city's cultural sector.

Awards are up for grabs in a total of 16 categories, including music, photography, cultural volunteer of the year and cultural venue of the year. Submissions are now being accepted and nominations must be received by Thursday, December 21 at 4:30 p.m.

Applications as well as the full list of award categories, can be found on the city's award site.

The award ceremony is scheduled for February 28, 2018 at Magnus Theatre.