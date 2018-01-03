As the City of Thunder Bay and the community's arts and culture scene prepare for the 8th Annual Thunder Bay Arts and Heritage Awards in February, residents in northwestern Ontario still have about a week to make their nominations.

In partnership with Magnus Theatre, the annual event gives recognition to the contributions and accomplishments made by artists, individuals, or groups associated with the arts and heritage community of Thunder Bay, Ont.

On Tuesday city officials have extended the deadline for submissions to Monday, January 8, 2018.

Applications as well as a full list of all 16 award categories are listed on the city's award site.

The 8th Annual Arts and Heritage Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Magnus Theatre on February 23, 2018.