Police seek suspects in ATM theft

Thunder Bay police are searching for two suspects after an ATM was stolen from a building on the city's north side.

Police said the theft occurred at about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday from the Life Labs building on Oliver Road.

An employee discovered a glass door was smashed, and the ATM gone, and called police.

Security footage shows two people entered the building and loaded the machine into an older-model, dark-coloured four-door car. Police said Wednesday the two suspects are believed to be males, and the glass was smashed with a rock.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.