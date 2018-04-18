Skip to Main Content
Police seek suspects in ATM theft

Notifications

Updated

Police seek suspects in ATM theft

Thunder Bay police are searching for two suspects after an ATM was stolen from a building on the city's north side.

Machine stolen from Oliver Road medical building Wednesday morning

CBC News ·
(Cathy Alex/CBC)

Thunder Bay police are searching for two suspects after an ATM was stolen from a building on the city's north side.

Police said the theft occurred at about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday from the Life Labs building on Oliver Road.

An employee discovered a glass door was smashed, and the ATM gone, and called police.

Security footage shows two people entered the building and loaded the machine into an older-model, dark-coloured four-door car. Police said Wednesday the two suspects are believed to be males, and the glass was smashed with a rock.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us