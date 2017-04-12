The water may not overflow the former Steep Rock Mine's pits until 2070, but the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says it has a plan in place to deal with contaminated water in the Caland and Hogarth pits.

The area, which was home to the Caland and Steep Rock Iron Ore mines, started filling with water in 1979.

Six options were on the table to deal with the contaminated water.

"The consultant has recommended approach number six, which is enhanced natural recovery, with gravity flow to the West Arm via the Narrows Dam area," said Michelle Nowak, is the Regional Outreach Specialist with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

Although the Ministry has determined where the water will flow, and how it will get there, water quality remains a concern.

The Caland and Hogarth pits are filling with water since the mine's closure in 1979. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

"The water would be moderately contaminated by metals and sulphates, and other environmental issues identified at the site include unstable rock walls, large stockpiles of mine waste, abandoned transportation corridors and soil contamination," said Nowak.

"Additional water would be added to the filling pit lakes to dilute concentrations and enhance existing stratification in the pit lakes, and also to accelerate the cover of existing mine waste with water."

Part of the 'enhanced' portion of the water treatment includes adding materials to the water, to help move any toxins to the lower levels of the mine.

"As currently envisioned, the nutrients would be spread across the near surface of the pit lakes on an annual basis, on a basis of several years. The exact intensity and duration of the addition would be determined by additional studies."

The mines, when built in the 1940's were considered an engineering marvel, requiring the diversion of lakes and rivers for the mines to access the iron ore.