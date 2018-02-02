The snowmobile club in a northwestern Ontario town says it reached an important fundraising goal as a big annual bash it runs turns 40.

The Atikokan Sno-Ho Snowmobile Club says it reached its goal of raising over $40,000 for Easter Seals in northwestern Ontario through its annual Snowarama ride to White Otter Castle.

"It was awesome," club president Kim Cross said. "We were getting very close that evening and a couple of the businesses stepped up to make sure that we hit the 40,000."

"It means that much to our community."

Snowarama is a partnership between the snowmobile club, Easter Seals and the Kiwanis Club, Cross said. Riders raise money through pledges — the minimum is $100 — and, on the last Saturday in January, they take part in a trip to the historic White Otter Castle in Turtle River-White Otter Provincial Park. The event also features a dinner and dance.

"Last year we said 'OK, next year's the 40th, what can we do?'" Cross said, adding that that's when the goal of aiming for 100 riders and $40,000 was brought up. It's "a huge undertaking" for a community the size of Atikokan, she said.

The ride attracted people, not only from Atikokan, Cross said, but places like Thunder Bay, Ignace, Fort Frances and Marathon because "they like to support Easter Seals and ... because they want to get up and see the White Otter Castle, because that is a famous land structure."

The ride itself took the sledders across several lakes in the area, she said as some of the trails the riders typically use weren't passable due to an ice storm that hit the region in October. "So we had to do a few detours but all-in-all, it was an awesome ride."

Easter Seals supports children with physical disabilities. Cross said since the Atikokan Sno-Hos and their partners started their Snowarama, it has raised over $820,000.