The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has dropped its probe into an injury sustained by a man who was housed in an Atikokan OPP cell.

In a media release issued Tuesday, the SIU says the incident occurred in December 2017.

A 24-year-old male complainant was arrested by Atikokan OPP, and placed in a cell. He was released the next morning, but went to the hospital later that day where he was diagnosed with an unspecified "serious injury."

No other details are known, as no report on the incident was available.

SIU director Tony Loparco said in a statement that the investigation into the man's injury has been dropped, as "there is no evidence that any police officer caused the injury to the man."

"As such," Loparco stated, "I have terminated the investigation into this incident."