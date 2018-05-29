Ontario Provincial Police officers in Atikokan, Ont. say they responded to two moose collisions this past weekend on Highway 11 east of Atikokan.

Police said the collisions took place during the dark evening hours and one of the vehicle occupants sustained minor injuries.

OPP would like to remind drivers that there are steps that can be taken to help reduce the risk of a wildlife collision, especially at night by:

Preparing yourself mentally and thinking about what you might do if an animal suddenly darted out in front of you.

Reducing your speed. Speeding reduces the drivers' ability to steer away from objects on the roadway, it extends the distance required to stop and it also increases the force of impact in the event of a collision.

Watching for movement along the sides of the road and looking for animals' eyes illuminated in the darkness.

If you do strike a large animal, here's what you should do: