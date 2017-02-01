Atikokan Mayor Dennis Brown is proposing dropping two Atikokan council seats as a cost-saving measure. (www.atikokan.ca)

The mayor of Atikokan, Ont., is proposing reducing the size of the northwestern Ontario town's council as a cost-saving measure.

Dropping two council seats would save the town between $20,000 and $25,000 per year, said Dennis Brown, adding that councillors make about $9,000 a year plus expenses.

Under the current format, Atikokan is served by six councillors and a mayor. Brown's proposal would reduce the number of councillors to four.

"Atikokan used to have only four councillors, and then when the mines were operating they went up to six (in 1972)," Brown said.

"But since the mines have quite operating in 1980, the population's dropped below 3,000, and most municipalities in Ontario who have 3,000 or less have only four councillors."

The idea has been discussed by Atikokan council before, but the change must be made this year if it is to come into effect before the next municipal election, he said.

Community support

"I know in the community, there's lots of support," Brown said. "Most people I've talked to think it's the right thing to do."

"I'm hoping (council) will support it, because it's a saving for the town," he said. "It's about a half a per cent of our property taxes, and we have to look at everything in Atikokan. We have lots of budget challenges."

Brown hopes council will make a decision by April.