Inquisitive readers and aspiring writers have the chance to learn from the writing pros at an event in Thunder Bay, Ont.

The Northwestern Ontario Writers Workshop is hosting its first Ask An Author event on Saturday at the Waverley Resource Library.

At the event, members of the public can sign up to have short, one-on-one conversations with a number of published authors.

"I think as a writer who was looking to find my way when I first started, this opportunity would have been really valuable," said Jean Pendziwol, one of the six authors who will be on-hand.

"So I'm really grateful that I have a chance to speak to other aspiring writers ... just about our process and what we go through."

Ma-Nee Chacaby recounts her life and the hardships she faced throughout in her autobiography, A Two-Spirit Journey. She's one of six authors taking part in the Ask An Author event. (University of Manitoba/Ruth-Kivilahti)

While she anticipates that many of the people who come to the event will be writers, Pendziwol said she's also hopeful that readers, students and other members of the public will drop by to chat.

Pendziwol is the author of numerous children's books and the recently published novel, The Lightkeeper's Daughters.

The other five authors who will be on hand represent a wide-range of writing styles and genres, she said, including young adult fiction, autobiography, science fiction and writing for the stage. They are Ma-Nee Chacaby, Michelle Krys, Jordan Lehto, Marion Agnew and H. Leighton Dickson.

The Ask An Author event takes place from 1 - 4 p.m. at the Waverley library on Saturday, Feb. 24. Members of the public can sign up for one-on-one conversations (in 20 minute blocks) with one or more of the authors in advance by calling the library, but advance registration is not necessary. Half of the time slots will be reserved for people who simply drop by.