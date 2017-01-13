A national program will be offering training for Thunder Bay's small- and medium-sized arts organizations seeking private sector sponsorship money.

artsVest, an initiative of Business for the Arts, will be up and running in the city in April, national program director Claire Hefferon said.

"It's a sponsorship training program," Hefferon said. "It gives them tools to partner with business."

"It happens over about a period of eight months," she said. "They receive several different training forms, from live workshops, to one-on-one mentorship to webinars."

In addition to the training, artsVest offers $30,000 in matching grants, Hefferon said.

"Not only are they receiving training on how to partner with businesses through sponsorship, they also have an incentive to go out and actually put that training to work," she said. "Every dollar they secure will unlock a portion of the matching funds for them."

Hefferon said sponsorships are vital for the financial well-being of small- and medium-sized arts organizations.

"For so long they've been relying on government funds, on earned revenue, and, of course, donations," she said. "But this gives them a new, flexible revenue stream."

"Partnering with business on sponsorship initiatives, it's a win-win," Hefferon said. "It gives something to the business — it allows a business to align their brand with an exciting arts audience, and, of course, it gives cash for the arts organization to help their bottom line."

The artsVest program is open to small- and medium-sized arts organizations, which are defined as an organization with an annual operating budget of less than $1.5 million, Hefferon said.

In addition, applicants much have been in existence for at least two years.

Also, Hefferon said, "they have to be somewhere within arts and culture."

"It's very broad," she said.

Individual artists aren't eligible; the program is geared at organizations only.

And while the program won't be up and running until April, anyone interested in applying must attend an information session on February 17.

More information about the information session can be found at artsvestthunderbay.eventbrite.ca.

artsVest also operated in Thunder Bay in 2006/2007, Hefferon said.