Arrest made in attack on 82-year-old man in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Thunder Bay police have made an arrest in last month's attack on an 82-year-old man on the city's north side.

The man was assaulted by two men while walking on Rockwood Avenue S. at about 11 in the morning on April 27.

Police said the two suspects fled and neighbours came out to assist the victim who was taken to hospital.

On Thursday, police released surveillance images of two people they wanted to speak to as persons of interest in the matter. With help from the public, police said they were able to identify the individuals in the images.

One of them, a 19-year-old man, was arrested at 11 p.m. Thursday on Phyllis Street on outstanding warrants for assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, threats and theft.

He was then taken to the Balmoral Street police station, where investigators charged him with aggravated assault in relation to the attack on the 82-year-old male.

The accused appeared in court Friday morning, and remains in custody.