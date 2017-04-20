The death of a 30-year-old Aroland First Nation man last week was not the result of foul play, Ontario Provincial Police said on Thursday.

Officers were called to a residence in the community on the morning of April 14 with reports of an injured male.

Officers found him and transported him to hospital for medial treatment, but he died of his injuries, according to provincial police.

A 26-year-old man was subsequently charged with assault with a weapon.

A post-mortem examination completed earlier this week revealed that foul play was not the cause of the man's death, OPP said in a media release issued Thursday morning.

An OPP spokesperson told CBC News on Thursday the assault with a weapon charge remains in place but that the alleged assault was not the cause of the man's death.

Officers with Greenstone OPP and the Northwest Region Crime Unit continue to investigate.