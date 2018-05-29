Skip to Main Content
Man injured when bullet ricochets off abandoned car, OPP charge northern Ontario man

Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 21-year-old man from Commee Township, near Thunder Bay, with careless use of a firearm and public mischief, after a bullet ricocheted off an abandoned vehicle on Saturday evening, and injured another man.

Bullet hit a 22-year-old man in the abdomen

OPP in Thunder Bay say they have charged a 21-year-old Commee Township man with careless use of a firearm after a bullet ricocheted off an abandoned car and hit a 22-year-old man in the abdomen. (Dave Chidley/CBC)

Police said at around 5:22 p.m. officers from the Armstrong OPP detachment responded to a report of a man who had suffered gunshot wounds.

Three men were at a pit in the area of Obanga Lake Road when one of them fired a rifle, police stated in a written release Tuesday..

The bullet then ricocheted off an abandoned car and hit one of the men in the abdomen.

A 22-year-old man was transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Sciences Centre by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The 21-year-old from Commee Township is scheduled to appear in court on July 24, 2018.

