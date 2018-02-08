Armstrong Ontario Provincial Police officers are continuing to investigate after a motorized snow vehicle collided on Obonga Lake — approximately 40 kilometres from Armstrong, Ont.— on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the operator of the snowmobile was travelling on Obonga Lake when he collided with a large snow drift and was ejected from the motorized snow vehicle.

According to a written statement on Thursday, the male operator sustained serious injuries and was transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre by ambulance.

The investigation is continuing and OPP Technical Collision investigators are attending the scene to assist.